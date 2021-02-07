Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $78,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $240,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,311 shares of company stock worth $8,874,947. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,262 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 389.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 24.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,843,000 after purchasing an additional 739,228 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $15,155,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 576,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. 522,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,131. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

