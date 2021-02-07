The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $116.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.46. 848,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $131.69. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.00.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

