Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Takes $326,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

