IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.27.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. 3,079,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,693,932. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.