Brokerages Set MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) PT at $42.40

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on MYRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of MYRG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.04. 121,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,422. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $67.78.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 19,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $953,563.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,761,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $342,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,333. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in MYR Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.