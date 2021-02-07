Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Azure Power Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $40.35. 209,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. Research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

