Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Receives $61.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 254,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,958. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

