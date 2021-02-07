YGGDRASH Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One YGGDRASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $964,682.27 and approximately $43,895.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 42.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.70 or 0.01133835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.33 or 0.06250556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00050061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023449 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00017145 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00032934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

