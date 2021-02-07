Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys 193 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $543.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $528.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.23. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

In related news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

