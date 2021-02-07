The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. The Coca-Cola reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Coca-Cola.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,233,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,215 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1,148.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,171,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,742,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,007,406. The stock has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

