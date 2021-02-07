BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BayCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. BayCom posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BayCom will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BayCom.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:BCML traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.65. 39,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $173.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.01. BayCom has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BayCom by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BayCom by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 46,530 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BayCom by 27.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 33,793 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BayCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in BayCom by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 249,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

