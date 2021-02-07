Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,579,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 5,891.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,066 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fluor by 262.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 707,675 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 166,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 147,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

FLR stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. Research analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

