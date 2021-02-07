Melon (MLN) Tops One Day Volume of $6.43 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can currently be purchased for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063235 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.67 or 0.01130015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,384.56 or 0.06227762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00050048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017148 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00033053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Melon Profile

MLN is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

