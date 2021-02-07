Glenview Trust Co Sells 225 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,673 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $769,381,000 after acquiring an additional 438,121 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.65. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

