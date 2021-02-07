Beacon (BECN) Market Capitalization Hits $12,220.05

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. Beacon has a total market cap of $12,220.05 and approximately $6.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00033337 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000097 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 68% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

