Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,526 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.8% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

NYSE PFE opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

