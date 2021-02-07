Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBAN. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

HBAN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. 8,031,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,723,897. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,661,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $794,688,000 after acquiring an additional 861,483 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,814,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,533 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,903,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,642,000 after acquiring an additional 31,956 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

