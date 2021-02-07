MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.1% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 92.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 162,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $117,040,000 after acquiring an additional 81,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,488 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UNH opened at $324.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.15. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

