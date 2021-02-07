RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.