Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $852.23 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $807.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,711.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $780.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.61.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

