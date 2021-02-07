Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 278 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $389.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $389.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.05 and a 200-day moving average of $353.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

