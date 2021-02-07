Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Swiss Life in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Swiss Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Swiss Life stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $23.93. 333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

