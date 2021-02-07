Aragon Reaches Market Capitalization of $201.42 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $201.42 million and approximately $60.69 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aragon has traded 27% higher against the dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $5.09 or 0.00013270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00063643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.75 or 0.01142321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,397.59 or 0.06256609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00051044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023300 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00033258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

