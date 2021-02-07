$45.83 Million in Sales Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will post $45.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.25 million and the highest is $46.40 million. Camden National posted sales of $43.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $181.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.79 million to $184.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $180.49 million, with estimates ranging from $175.97 million to $185.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.64 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,811 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden National stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.14. The company had a trading volume of 21,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,978. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $583.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

