Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Has $13.47 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 444,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,842 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.7% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of BAC opened at $32.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

