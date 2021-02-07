$270.85 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will announce $270.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $257.40 million to $285.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $289.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $842.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.20 million to $954.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,115 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 736.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 223,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 197,094 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,808. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.48.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.