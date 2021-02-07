PAYCENT (PYN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $65.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $173,290.45 and $65.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 69.3% against the dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00063671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.48 or 0.01143228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,395.86 or 0.06246559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00050633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023270 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017306 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00033339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

