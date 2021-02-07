HTMLCOIN Price Reaches $0.0001 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $24,677.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,381.63 or 1.00069831 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00034289 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.87 or 0.01139032 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.00305741 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.11 or 0.00211481 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00065215 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00034189 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001839 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Token Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

