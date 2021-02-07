Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) versus Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Head to Head Review

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

0.8% of Ashtead Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Industria de Diseño Textil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ashtead Group and Industria de Diseño Textil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashtead Group 0 6 6 0 2.50 Industria de Diseño Textil 2 4 6 0 2.33

Profitability

This table compares Ashtead Group and Industria de Diseño Textil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashtead Group 13.37% 24.20% 7.02% Industria de Diseño Textil 7.18% 12.74% 6.67%

Volatility & Risk

Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ashtead Group pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Industria de Diseño Textil pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ashtead Group pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industria de Diseño Textil pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ashtead Group and Industria de Diseño Textil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashtead Group $5.84 billion 4.13 $936.90 million $8.83 24.27 Industria de Diseño Textil $31.68 billion 3.11 $4.07 billion $0.65 24.29

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than Ashtead Group. Ashtead Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industria de Diseño Textil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ashtead Group beats Industria de Diseño Textil on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip. The company also provides power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. It offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, and remodeling; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential emergencies, covid-19, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film/TV production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. The company operates 873 stores in the United States, 75 stores in Canada, and 193 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. Ashtead Group plc was founded in 1947 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e. The company operates 7,469 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 202 markets. It is also involved in textile manufacturing, design, financial services, real estate, logistics, insurance, and combined heat and power plant, and construction businesses. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is based in Corunna, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.