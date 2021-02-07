Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HON opened at $202.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 205,800 shares of company stock worth $860,624. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

