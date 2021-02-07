American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 9.0% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 51,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 27.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 6.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,962,000 after acquiring an additional 39,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $232.99 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.