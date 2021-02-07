Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lessened by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,171,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95,070 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $183,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $89.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.45. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

