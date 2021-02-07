NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Bank of The West

Bank of The West grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,523,000 after purchasing an additional 625,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,032,694,000 after purchasing an additional 261,363 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,335.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $123,527,000 after purchasing an additional 212,962 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $543.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

