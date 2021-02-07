$291.25 Million in Sales Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce $291.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $289.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.00 million. The Trade Desk posted sales of $215.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $807.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $805.10 million to $812.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Trade Desk.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total value of $874,834.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,220,151.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $140,137.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,952 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,804 shares of company stock valued at $115,165,470. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 273.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $855.06. The stock had a trading volume of 576,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,369. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $823.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $654.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.83, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.