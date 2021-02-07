Rebased (REB2) Price Tops $1.11 on Exchanges

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Rebased token can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rebased has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Rebased has a market cap of $166,624.78 and approximately $898.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00050862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00176307 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00063394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00057427 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00236868 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00073089 BTC.

Rebased Token Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

Rebased Token Trading

Rebased can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

