DAPS Coin (DAPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $981,484.45

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $981,484.45 and approximately $54,174.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00063548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.55 or 0.01145337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,422.49 or 0.06326754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00050887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00023379 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017199 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00033194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,224,522,100 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.