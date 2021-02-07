Veros (VRS) Price Reaches $7.39 on Exchanges

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Veros coin can currently be bought for about $7.39 or 0.00019309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veros has a market cap of $9.08 million and approximately $121,897.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00063548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.55 or 0.01145337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,422.49 or 0.06326754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00050887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00023379 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017199 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00033194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Veros Profile

VRS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Buying and Selling Veros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars.

