KeeperDAO Price Tops $413.99 on Exchanges (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $15.08 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One KeeperDAO token can now be purchased for $413.99 or 0.01081213 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00050862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00176307 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00063394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00057427 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00236868 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00073089 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

