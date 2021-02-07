Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Genmab A/S reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMAB. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,392. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 477.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 852.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 22.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

