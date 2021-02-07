Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $31.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 106.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,663 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.5% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,468,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $389.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $389.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $377.05 and a 200-day moving average of $353.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.