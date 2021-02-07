iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 106.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,663 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.5% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $389.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $389.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $377.05 and a 200-day moving average of $353.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

