Vertcoin Achieves Market Cap of $19.75 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $19.75 million and approximately $179,809.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,041.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,567.15 or 0.04119565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.83 or 0.00391217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.47 or 0.01160490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.22 or 0.00484264 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.67 or 0.00390805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.77 or 0.00241236 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021378 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,626,897 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

