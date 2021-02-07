SHPING (SHPING) Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, SHPING has traded 8% higher against the dollar. SHPING has a market capitalization of $223,277.56 and approximately $50,581.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00063759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.83 or 0.01140414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,388.34 or 0.06278223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00050812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00023577 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00017194 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00033011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

