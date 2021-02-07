NEAR Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $110.64 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 49.5% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $867.79 million and $110.64 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.12 or 0.00008199 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00175823 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00063452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00057908 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00238320 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00073343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,238,712 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

