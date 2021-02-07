Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. Global Medical REIT posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 38.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 183,442 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 41.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMRE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.03. 446,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.89 million, a P/E ratio of -81.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

