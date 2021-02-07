Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.67-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42-1.487 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Microchip Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.67-1.79 EPS.

MCHP stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.44. 2,979,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,596. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.75. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $155.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.12.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

