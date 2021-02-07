Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 724 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK opened at $75.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $191.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.