CWH Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after acquiring an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,550,000 after acquiring an additional 62,990 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,505,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $466.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $478.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

