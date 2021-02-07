Bank of The West Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank of The West boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.7% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $446,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 17.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 77.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 40,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $466.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $478.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $445.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

