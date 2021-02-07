Zacks: Analysts Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $407.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post sales of $407.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $403.90 million and the highest is $412.01 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $451.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

MDRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.37.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,231.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 75,593 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $14,788,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 153,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 271,129 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $10,882,000.

MDRX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 638,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,882. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

